1,260,000 Shares in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,260,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of Deutsche Bank AG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 49.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Bank AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) opened at 17.21 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company’s market capitalization is $35.55 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

