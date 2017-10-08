1,108 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,933,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after acquiring an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $561,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $921,583.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 210,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $24,406,075.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,093,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,079 shares of company stock valued at $56,139,855. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) opened at 123.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

