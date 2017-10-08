$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,499.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoNation by 43.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Invictus RG increased its holdings in AutoNation by 58.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE AN) traded down 0.06% on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 501,806 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

