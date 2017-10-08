$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group (LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $173,151.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 43,223.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 50,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,057 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,661,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group (LHCG) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/0-60-earnings-per-share-expected-for-lhc-group-lhcg-this-quarter.html.

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded down 2.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 159,772 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.