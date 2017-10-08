$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s earnings. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 488,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

