Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,522.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,099,000 after buying an additional 2,130,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 922.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 641,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 578,860 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 46.48 on Friday. Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

