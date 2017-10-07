Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,509.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,962 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,755,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,018,000 after purchasing an additional 923,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 462,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 401,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 377,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 341,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE GWW) opened at 180.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average of $182.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $262.71. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

