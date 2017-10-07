Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 10,284 Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Xylem by 160.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL) opened at 64.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

