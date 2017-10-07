Zillow Group (Z) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

News headlines about Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zillow Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6579722146505 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Zillow Group (Z) opened at 42.12 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $51.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.81 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Amy Bohutinsky sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $6,648,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $1,038,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $347,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,282 shares of company stock worth $12,100,366. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

