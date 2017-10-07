ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Director Darcy Morris Sells 10,000 Shares

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) Director Darcy Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$131,000.00.

Darcy Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Darcy Morris sold 2,600 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$34,060.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Darcy Morris sold 11,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$144,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Darcy Morris sold 500 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.14, for a total value of C$6,570.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Darcy Morris sold 700 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$9,191.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Darcy Morris sold 3,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$39,510.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Darcy Morris sold 1,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$13,250.00.

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) traded up 0.61% on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $407.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. ZCL Composites Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from ZCL Composites’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price objective on ZCL Composites from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL) is a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks. The Company also provides custom-engineered aboveground FRP and dual-laminate composite storage tanks, piping and lining systems, and related products and accessories, where corrosion resistance is a high priority.

