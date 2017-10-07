Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) Receives $38.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zayo Group Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) traded down 0.83% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 2,610,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zayo Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $28,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,617,498 shares of company stock worth $192,225,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 45.1% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 9.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 14,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Zayo Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 2.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 878,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 6.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

