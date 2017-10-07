Zacks: Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Screen Holdings Co (NASDAQ:DINRF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Screen Holdings an industry rank of 6 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Screen Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Screen Holdings (DINRF) remained flat at $69.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. Screen Holdings has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

