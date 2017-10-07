Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to “Hold”

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LEDs), MEMS, wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductor devices. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VECO. Deutsche Bank AG set a $21.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at 21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

