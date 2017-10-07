Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RMG Networks Holding Corporation (RMGN) to Hold

RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RMG Networks Holding Corporation operates as a digital signage company. Its business units offers content and advertising delivered through digital place-based networks, including digital airline media networks and mall media networks. The Company’s suite of products includes media services, software, software-embedded hardware, technical services and third-party displays. RMG Networks Holding Corporation, formerly known as SCG Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get RMG Networks Holding Corporation alerts:

RMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RMG Networks Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price target on RMG Networks Holding Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ RMGN) opened at 2.3945 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $26.71 million. RMG Networks Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. RMG Networks Holding Corporation had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts expect that RMG Networks Holding Corporation will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-rmg-networks-holding-corporation-rmgn-to-hold.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RMG Networks Holding Corporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of RMG Networks Holding Corporation worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RMG Networks Holding Corporation

RMG Networks Holding Corporation provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions. It offers suite of products, including proprietary software, software-embedded hardware, maintenance and support services, content and creative services, installation services, and third-party displays. The company provides Enterprise Server (ES), a robust software application server used to collect content from various applications and other data sources; and Media Players/Smart Digital Appliances, which are software pre-loaded media players that function as the content storage and rendering hardware between its ES content engine and the visual display end-points.

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Networks Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Networks Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.