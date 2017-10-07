Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) to Strong-Buy

Konica Minolta Inc (NASDAQ:KNCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Konica Minolta (KNCAY) opened at 16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

KONICA MINOLTA, INC. is a Japan-based company. The Company operates four business segments through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and sells multifunction printers (MFPs), printers and related materials. This segment also provides solution services.

