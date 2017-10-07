Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domtar Corporation (UFS) to “Strong-Buy”

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Domtar is seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities with a commitment to pollution-free environment and sustainable practices. The company is also streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and maintaining a healthy cash flow. At the same time, Domtar is expanding its fiber-based business through acquisitions, strategic investments in capacity building and repurposing of assets. The strategic acquisition of Butterfly Health will extend the Personal Care segment of Domtar with complementary products and augment its global footprint in healthcare markets. The company’s investment strategy takes a holistic view of the rapidly evolving market and deploys a dynamic capital allocation approach to execute its growth strategy. Domtar has outperformed the industry year to date. However, strengthening U.S. dollar against pulp purchasing currencies is expected to hamper price realizations of Domtar's pulp products.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Domtar Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domtar Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domtar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Domtar Corporation from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) opened at 42.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. Domtar Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domtar Corporation will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Domtar Corporation news, VP Daniel Buron sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $196,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $171,975.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,766 shares of company stock worth $569,809. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Domtar Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Domtar Corporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar Corporation by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Domtar Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar Corporation by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar Corporation

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

