Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corium International, Inc. (CORI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage advanced technologies in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has developed six marketed products in the prescription drug and consumer markets: Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System for hypertension, Fentanyl TDS for chronic pain and four Crest Advanced Seal Whitestrips products. The company has two proprietary transdermal technology platforms with applications in multiple drug categories and indications: Corplex(TM) and MicroCor(R). Corium International, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Corium International to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corium International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Corium International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Corium International (NASDAQ CORI) opened at 11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $396.74 million. Corium International has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Corium International had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 673.17%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corium International will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 218,100 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $2,401,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy D. Sweemer sold 12,012 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $91,531.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,053 shares of company stock worth $3,106,539 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,787,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,096,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 1,125.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,451,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,251,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,085,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

