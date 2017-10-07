Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) to Hold

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) opened at 20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 62.10%. The company had revenue of $358.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $415,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 3,446,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $70,028,673.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

