Zacks Investment Research Lowers Radius Health Inc (RDUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The FDA’s approval of Radius Health’s lead candidate, Tymlos, is a significant boost for the company. The company is moving ahead with its plans in contracting with managed care organizations with access to over 133 million covered lives across Commercial and Medicare Part D plans. Although the osteoporosis market in the U.S. has a great potential as approximately 1.4 million postmenopausal women in the U.S. experience an osteoporotic fracture each year, Tymlos is expected to face significant competition from Eli Lilly &Co's Forteo and Amgen’s Prolia. Further, the company suffered a setback when the CHMP issued a second Day-180 List of Outstanding Issues to its MAA for Eladynos in Europe. While Radius' efforts in developing its pipeline are encouraging, we note that most of its candidates are in their early or mid stages of development. The company’ shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a positive rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 322,977 shares of the company traded hands. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 116.96% and a negative net margin of 6,983.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post ($5.58) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, CFO Jose Carmona bought 3,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,248,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,851,788.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 469,100 shares of company stock worth $16,328,382. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $105,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radius Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 267.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

