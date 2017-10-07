Zacks Investment Research Lowers Criteo S.A. (CRTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of Criteo (CRTO) traded up 2.01% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 1,261,912 shares of the company were exchanged. Criteo has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Criteo had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,204,027. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

