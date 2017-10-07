Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) opened at 15.38 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Chegg had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-investment-research-lowers-chegg-inc-chgg-to-sell.html.

In other Chegg news, insider Charles Geiger sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,494 shares of company stock worth $6,712,525. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,829.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.