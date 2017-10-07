Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardtronics PLC (CATM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics PLC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on shares of Cardtronics PLC from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics PLC in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardtronics PLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) traded up 1.11% on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 348,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Cardtronics PLC had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $385.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics PLC

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

