Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) to Sell

XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “XO Group Inc. is a media and technology company. It provides information, products and advice related to weddings and pregnancy. The Company operates Internet websites, publishes magazines and books, and produces television and video content. XO Group Inc., formerly known as The Knot, Inc., is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get XO Group Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised XO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.75 price objective on shares of XO Group in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on XO Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) opened at 20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. XO Group has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.96.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.51 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XO Group will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-xo-group-inc-xoxo-to-sell.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOXO. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XO Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of XO Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of XO Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.