Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) to Hold

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $51.00 price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, (WGP) opened at 40.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Western Gas Equity Partners, has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Gas Equity Partners, (NYSE:WGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Western Gas Equity Partners, had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Western Gas Equity Partners,’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Gas Equity Partners, will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after acquiring an additional 253,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Gas Equity Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

