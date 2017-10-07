Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Hold

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Watsco is anticipated to benefit in the third quarter 2017 from the Russell Sigler acquisition. E-commerce sales growth and growth potential in the replacement market will also drive near-term performance. Watsco’s supply chain optimization will improve fill-rates, increase inventory turns and reduce infrastructure costs over the long term. The company is likely to benefit from the expansion of its product offerings, as well as logistical and productivity improvements. Over the past year, Watsco has outperformed the industry. Its estimates have moved up lately. However, the company's performance will be hurt by foreign currency headwinds, volume issue in Canada and seasonal factors in the near term.”

Get Watsco Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSO. BidaskClub upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of Watsco (WSO) opened at 162.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. Watsco has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-watsco-inc-wso-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5,677.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,379,000 after acquiring an additional 517,615 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 198.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 951.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 342,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after acquiring an additional 309,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.