Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Twin Disc, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc, from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of Twin Disc, (TWIN) opened at 19.09 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $220.91 million. Twin Disc, has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Twin Disc, (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Twin Disc, had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc, by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc, by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc, by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc, by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twin Disc, by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems.

