Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) to Hold

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) opened at 21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 30,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at $557,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 7,358 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $121,480.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,509.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 63.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

