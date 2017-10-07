Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OvaScience Inc (OVAS) to Hold

OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OvaScience, Inc. is a life science company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of new treatments for infertility. Its product includes Augment for the treatment of infertility and Ova Ture used in the creation of mature fertilizable eggs. Ova Science, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

OvaScience (OVAS) opened at 1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $49.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. OvaScience has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. OvaScience had a negative return on equity of 82.96% and a negative net margin of 21,650.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OvaScience will post ($1.66) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience during the second quarter worth about $140,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OvaScience by 87.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OvaScience by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

