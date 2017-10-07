Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insulet Corporation (PODD) to Sell

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “INSULET CORPORATION is an innovative medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes. The Company’s OmniPod Insulin Management System is a revolutionary, discreet and easy-to-use insulin infusion system that features two easy-to-use components with no tubing and fully-automated cannula insertion. Through the OmniPod System, Insulet seeks to expand the use of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy among people with insulin-dependent diabetes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $55.00 target price on Insulet Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut Insulet Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ PODD) opened at 58.83 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.42 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $59.99.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Insulet Corporation had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Alpuche bought 2,500 shares of Insulet Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,687,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,883,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,889,000 after acquiring an additional 145,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,854,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation by 7,285.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation by 64.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,379,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after acquiring an additional 930,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

