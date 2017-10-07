Zacks Investment Management Invests $207,000 in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Stock

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRO. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) opened at 24.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.17. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

