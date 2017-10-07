Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of Ascent Capital Group worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ ASCMA) opened at 14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm’s market cap is $170.35 million.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($1.68). Ascent Capital Group had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascent Capital Group, Inc. will post ($9.68) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Pohl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $29,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,103 in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASCMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ascent Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Ascent Capital Group Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

