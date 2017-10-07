Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.73% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 31,565 Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-investment-management-acquires-shares-of-31565-catalyst-biosciences-inc-cbio.html.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s market cap is $24.57 million.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a negative net margin of 3,127.92%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post ($7.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.