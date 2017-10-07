Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gamestop Corporation (GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gamestop Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Gamestop Corporation reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamestop Corporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamestop Corporation.

Get Gamestop Corporation alerts:

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. ValuEngine raised Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr raised Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 11,239.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,262,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,973,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 13.2% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-brokerages-expect-gamestop-corporation-gme-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-94-billion.html.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) opened at 20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.19. Gamestop Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Gamestop Corporation Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamestop Corporation (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamestop Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamestop Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.