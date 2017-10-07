Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings. ArQule posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in ArQule by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,847,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 934,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArQule (NASDAQ ARQL) remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,427 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $80.42 million. ArQule has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.

