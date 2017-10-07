Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. CLSA began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) opened at 17.85 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings news, Director George Thanopoulos sold 123,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,877,100.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,686.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

