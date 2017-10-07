Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC)

Shares of eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given eHi Car Services Limited an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get eHi Car Services Limited alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHIC shares. ValuEngine raised eHi Car Services Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHi Car Services Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC) traded up 17.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,795 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. eHi Car Services Limited has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $786.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.45.

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. eHi Car Services Limited had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $94.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHi Car Services Limited will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/zacks-analysts-set-13-00-price-target-for-ehi-car-services-limited-ehic.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in eHi Car Services Limited by 14.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,538,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 329,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eHi Car Services Limited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eHi Car Services Limited by 47.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in eHi Car Services Limited by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 50,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in eHi Car Services Limited during the second quarter worth about $431,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHi Car Services Limited

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHi Car Services Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHi Car Services Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.