Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma PLC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Strongbridge Biopharma PLC reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma PLC.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 69,307 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $217.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,981,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter worth $1,462,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter worth $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter worth $449,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma PLC

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

