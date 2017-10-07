Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.45. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.35 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hubbell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Hubbell (HUBB) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 265,368 shares of the company traded hands. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 2,397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

