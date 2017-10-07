Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands primarily in mainland China. The company have rights to KFC, China’s quick-service restaurant concept, Pizza Hut, casual dining restaurant brand and Taco Bell. Yum China Holdings, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Yum China Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.72 to $36.61 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.90 price target (up previously from $33.10) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

Shares of Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ YUMC) opened at 40.82 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.01.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of Yum China Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.