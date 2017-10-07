YRC Worldwide (YRCW) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) is one of 28 public companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YRC Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YRC Worldwide and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide $4.80 billion $254.10 million -694.15 YRC Worldwide Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -6.37

YRC Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YRC Worldwide. YRC Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares YRC Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide N/A -0.70% 0.16% YRC Worldwide Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Volatility & Risk

YRC Worldwide has a beta of 3.73, meaning that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YRC Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YRC Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60 YRC Worldwide Competitors 180 1287 1785 70 2.53

YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 9.30%. Given YRC Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe YRC Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YRC Worldwide rivals beat YRC Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. YRC Freight segment offers a range of services for the transportation of industrial, commercial and retail goods in national, regional and international markets, primarily through the operation of owned or leased equipment in its North American ground distribution network. It provides transportation services for various categories of goods, which include apparel, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal and metal products. The Company’s Regional Transportation segment consists of USF Holland LLC (Holland), New Penn Motor Express, LLC (New Penn) and USF Reddaway Inc. (Reddaway).

