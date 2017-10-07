York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $8,407,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Costamare worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Costamare by 2,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 227,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 15,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 685,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 380,884 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Costamare by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE CMRE) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 499,912 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $637.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.17. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

