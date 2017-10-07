ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Yirendai Ltd. alerts:

Yirendai (YRD) opened at 45.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 8.51. Yirendai has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $45.91.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $773.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 80.79% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 343.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yirendai will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/yirendai-ltd-yrd-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yirendai by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Yirendai by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.