XL Group Ltd. (XL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on XL Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised XL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get XL Group Ltd. alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Mauriello sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XL Group by 3,113.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,899,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,345,000 after buying an additional 18,311,662 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in XL Group by 9,672.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,972 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in XL Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,448,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 752,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,042,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,668,000 after purchasing an additional 574,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Group by 4,962.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 568,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “XL Group Ltd. (XL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/xl-group-ltd-xl-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Shares of XL Group (NYSE:XL) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $39.57. 2,531,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.00. XL Group has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. XL Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that XL Group will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.