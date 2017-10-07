Xerox Corporation (XRX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167,601 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine cut Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xerox Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xerox Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xerox Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE XRX) opened at 32.92 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.37 billion. Xerox Corporation has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Xerox Corporation Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

