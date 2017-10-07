Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924,510 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.33% of Xencor worth $141,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xencor by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 79,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,617,846.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,551 shares of company stock worth $4,386,916. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Position Increased by Fmr LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/xencor-inc-xncr-position-increased-by-fmr-llc.html.

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ XNCR) opened at 24.79 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 121.04%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.