Xcel Brands (XELB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News stories about Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 44.5924354484316 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ XELB) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,426 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Edward Jones III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

