Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a report published on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Wright Medical Group N.V. alerts:

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,999 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.87 billion. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. Wright Medical Group N.V. had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group N.V. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/wright-medical-group-n-v-wmgi-given-buy-rating-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In other Wright Medical Group N.V. news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,628,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,789,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 30.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,425,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.