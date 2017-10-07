WPX Energy Inc (WPXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

WPX Energy Inc (NASDAQ:WPXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of WPX Energy (NASDAQ:WPXP) opened at 51.42 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.46 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Separately, Cowen and Company raised shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

