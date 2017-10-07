Wincanton plc (WIN) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 400 ($5.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of Wincanton plc in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.51) price target on shares of Wincanton plc in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Wincanton plc (LON WIN) opened at 245.00 on Tuesday. Wincanton plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180.82 and a 52-week high of GBX 309.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 301.84 million.

Wincanton plc Company Profile

Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport. Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business.

