Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC held its stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Torchmark Corporation were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark Corporation alerts:

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) opened at 80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. Torchmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Torchmark Corporation had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Torchmark Corporation’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMK. BidaskClub lowered Torchmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $729,259.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,159.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $143,711.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,821 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Torchmark Corporation (TMK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/williams-jones-associates-llc-has-281000-holdings-in-torchmark-corporation-tmk.html.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.